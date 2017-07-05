Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with only a few spot storms lingering over Eddy County just before sunrise. More isolated to spotty storms are possible over western and central NM late this afternoon and evening, however, coverage and intensity will be limited. Afternoon temperatures will remain hot with most of us topping out well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds out of the northeast will increase to 10-20mph late day.

THURSDAY: A fairly similar day to Wednesday with spotty afternoon storms favoring western and central NM with mostly to partly sunny conditions in between. Afternoon highs will stick to the 80s, 90s and low 100s – the Albuquerque-metro area facing another day of upper 90s to low 100s.

FRIDAY: Spotty to scattered storms will continue to favor western and central NM with drier conditions farther east. Afternoon highs will stay above average in many areas – expect widespread 80s, 90s and low 100s across the state.