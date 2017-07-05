July 5th Morning Rush: AFD receives 2,000 reports of illegal fireworks used on Fourth of July

1.Things are quieting down across the metro Wednesday morning after a night of Fourth of July celebrations. We now know just how many people reported illegal fireworks in Albuquerque. According to AFD’s Dispatch Center at 1 a.m. and as of that time they say they received almost 2,000 tips via the 311 app or the city’s website. AFD says this year’s process was efficient without the hotline and limited the amount of time spent on phones.

2. Firefighters are beginning their investigation into what sparked a fire that destroyed part of a decades-old Albuquerque business. Flames engulfed the entire greenhouse behind the People’s Flower Shop near Candelaria and Carlisle. Neighbors noticed the greenhouse was on fire and called AFD. The neighbors even tried to put out the flames themselves with the hoses in their backyard. Firefighters also say no one was hurt and no buildings were damaged aside from the greenhouse.

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with only a few spot storms lingering over Eddy County just before sunrise. More isolated to spotty storms are possible over western and central NM late this afternoon and evening, however, coverage and intensity will be limited. Afternoon temperatures will remain hot with most of us topping out well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

4. Wednesday the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting over North Korea. This comes just days after the country successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for stronger measures saying the launch represents “a new escalation of the threat” to the U.S. and its allies.

5. Tickets to see the Burning of Zozobra are on sale Wednesday morning. The 93rd annual event is set to take place in Santa Fe Friday, September 1. Premium tickets are $35 and will get you a few hundred feet from old man gloom himself. General admission is only $10, while kids 10 and younger, get in free.

The Morning’s Top Stories