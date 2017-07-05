John’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

It’s going to be a battle over the next several days between a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere and moisture working in at the surface. Storm chances will be improving over the next several afternoons, especially across central and western New Mexico as moisture works its way into the state. However, with a ridge of high pressure sitting overhead, that will limit just how much of that moisture gets converted into thunderstorms.

Despite the limitations on the moisture, we will still see a steady increase of showers and storms across the western two-thirds of the state. Afternoon highs will remain on the warm to hot side with highs reaching the mid 90s in Albuquerque through the next seven days.