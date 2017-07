Bernalillo County has taken great efforts to beautify the metro with their public arts program. With hundreds of artwork in their collection, there is plenty of ways to experience culture almost anywhere in Albuquerque. There are a number of new work in the pipeline with Bernalillo County, so be sure to bookmark their interactive map to keep up to date with all the new additions.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County