In The Community: Jr Home Run Derby

Luziano Casados Jr. Home Run Derby Winner and his dad Joseph Casados, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Jr. Home Run Derby.

Albuquerque native and 8th grader, Luziano Casado will be checking into Major League Baseball’s Jr. Home Derby competition in Miami during MLB All-Star week. He first won the local competition and competed in Arizona and now his MLB week begin on Friday, July 7, with events continuing through Tuesday, July 11.

