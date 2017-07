ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s now a fourth Democrat running for governor.

State Senator Joseph Cervantes is an architect and a Las Cruces attorney.

He says he’s focusing his campaign on fixing the state’s economy and educational system.

Three other Democrats are also running.

Democrat Jeff Apodaca, the son of former Governor Jerry Apodaca, Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham and Peter Debenedittis, a teacher from Santa Fe.

No Republicans have announced a run.