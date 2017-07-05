Former middle school teacher charged with sex abuse accused of violating release orders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Prosecutors say a former middle school teacher accused of child sex abuse traveled overseas, violating his release orders. Now, they want a judge to take a second look at those pretrial conditions of release.

The State filed an emergency motion to review this former APS teacher’s conditions of release after prosecutors say they found evidence Kenneth Jehle left the country on his Facebook page.

Jehle is a former teacher at Taft Middle School, accused of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor. According to court documents, he was indicted on 10 counts with two alleged victims.

Jehle had no prior history and was released, but ordered not to leave Bernalillo County without permission from the court. However, documents reveal prosecutors discovered photos and check-in’s on Jehle’s Facebook page, suggesting he had visited Thailand. What’s more, the state cites sources who say Thailand is a “prime child sex tourist destination.”

This emergency motion also alleges Jehle had previously visited the country and kept contacts there.

Prosecutors say they also found evidence Jehle went to Hong Kong earlier this year.

According to court documents, a court can order a defendant be re-arrested and put in jail for violating conditions of pretrial release.

Jehle could face more than 37 years in prison for the charges.