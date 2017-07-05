Firework show cut early due to blaze caused by fireworks

MIDWAY, N.M. (KRQE) — A New Mexico town had to cut its fireworks show short because of a fire caused by — you guessed it — fireworks.

In the middle of celebrating the Fourth of July and putting on their own fireworks show for the town, the Midway Volunteer Fire Department was called to a 20 acre fire caused by someone shooting off fireworks.

While the volunteer firefighters had to cut their fireworks show early, the timing couldn’t have been better for a quick response.

“It was good because we were at the station, so we had enough people at the station so we could respond,” said Tim Fuller, Assistant Fire Chief for the Midway Fire Department.

The fire on Lincoln Avenue in Dexter was spreading fast, threatening homes.

“When I first got there it was about 20 acres and so we contained it to about 35 to 40 acres, but it was threatening three houses pretty imminently,” Fuller said.

It took crews until 1 a.m. to put the fire out.

“The people that had started it you know, their house was being threatened very badly and so they were very apologetic, but they said they had lit one firework. You know, one of the boxes and it caught some of the grass on fire there,” Fuller said.

They do not have fireworks restrictions in Midway, so there was nothing illegal about the fireworks that started the blaze. Officials say they were just poorly handled.

The fire only caused minor damage to one of the homes.