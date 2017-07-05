Fire destroy’s Albuquerque flower shop’s green house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque flower shop that’s been in business for more than 70 years is having to rebuild after a fire broke out in the shop’s greenhouse.

The Albuquerque Fire Department responded to the fire on Tuesday evening when neighbors in a mobile home behind the People’s Flower Shop near Carlisle and Candelaria, noticed the greenhouse was on fire.

The commander on scene said those neighbors even tried to put out the flames themselves with the hoses in their backyard.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in minutes, but the greenhouse was a total loss.

The flower shop owner’s mother-in-law was on scene and told News 13 it’s sad to see this happen to the family business.

“Knowing something like this is happening, it bothers me. I had to stop and find out because I didn’t know if he knew,” said Effie Chavez.

Firefighters said the cause is still under investigation and no one was hurt in the blaze.