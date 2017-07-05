Derby queens and kings welcome to skate in Albuquerque’s league

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roller Derby is a fun and raucous – yet family-friendly – sport that can be experienced by anyone in the local co-ed league as long as they have the right equipment.

“Tripsy Daisy” and the “Author of Pain” visit the KRQE studios in full Derby gear to spread the word on the sport that’s sweeping the nation, Roller Derby. Other topics on the agenda: ABQ’s co-ed league, upcoming Derby events, charities they support, and a free upcoming class (for anyone interested in learning more) on Sunday, July 9 at Wells Park, 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the league, visit the Roller Derby website.