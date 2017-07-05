Date set for former deputy Tai Chan’s third murder trial

Tai Chan
Tai Chan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A trial date has been set for former Santa Fe County deputy Tai Chan’s third murder trial. 

After a second trial in Las Cruces ended in a hung jury in May, the Dona Ana County District Attorney said he would try Chan yet again.

Chan admits to shooting his partner, Deputy Jeremy Martin back in 2014, but claims it was self-defense.

The two had stopped in Las Cruces for the night and got into a drunken argument.

In previous trials, jurors could not agree on a verdict.

The new trial is scheduled for April 9, 2018.

