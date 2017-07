DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighting efforts to contain the Lightner Creek Fire in southern Colorado is expected to cost a couple million dollars.

The Lightner Creek Fire broke out last week west of Durango.

The 412 acre fire cost slightly more than $2 million. The tab will be picked up by the State of Colorado and the federal government, which have a cost sharing agreement.

All roads closed during the fire were also reopened Wednesday.