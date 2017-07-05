Community Calendar: The Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament

Dr. John Kuttesch from UNM, Gabrielle Johnson a pediatric oncology patient and her mother, Hyatt Umesh, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

A cancer diagnosis for the family of a child can be devastating, but the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is here to help. The Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament provides assistance for families whose children are undergoing treatment and they will hold their event on July 13th and 14th this year.

For more information, visit their website.

