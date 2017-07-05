Clint Black Performs at Freedom 4th

Becky Thompson had one reason to come out to Freedom 4th, country music superstar Clint Black. My husband is a security officer and so he’s never been to any event like this before,” said Thompson.

The ACM and CMA award-winning country artist also giving vendor Michael Nickles a blast from the past. “I grew up on Clint Black so I’m ready. I’ll be two stepping right in front of our booth here,” Nickles said.

As Black performed his hit songs such as “Killin Time, “A Better man” and “Like the Rain,” fans had trouble deciding which one they wanted to hear the most. When asked what her favorite Clint Black song was, Thompson said, “All of them! I don’t have a favorite. He’s just an amazing country singer.”