SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As you wake up Wednesday morning you can now buy tickets to see the burning of Zozobra.

The 93rd annual burning of Zozobra will take place in Santa Fe Friday, September 1.

Premium tickets are $35 and will get you a few hundred feet from old man gloom himself.

General admission is only $10.

Kids who are 10 and younger get in free.

