Book about history of Durango Police Department now on sale

By Published:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A newly published book about the history of the Durango Police Department is now on sale.

For the past five years, Sharon Greve has spent countless hours, all voluntary, compiling police and city history from 1881 to 1949.

Her research included visiting cemeteries, museums, viewing public records, conducting interviews and much more.

She recently published the information that she collected in the book, “Beyond the Badge.”

Wednesday, she presented the book to Chief Afzal and the Durango Police Department.

“I think knowing where you’ve been is very important part of our legacy. If we don’t know our past we really can’t manage our future,” Chief Kamran Afzal said.

“Beyond the Badge” is now available for purchase at Maria’s Bookshop in Durango.

