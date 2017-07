ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque horse was doing what they do best, horsing around on the Fourth of July.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook, showing the not so trusty steed surrounded by deputies.

The sheriff’s office says the horse escaped and ran through the South Valley causing a low speed chase, but all ended well.

The horse was corralled by two patrol units. His owner arrived and they rode off into the South Valley sunset.