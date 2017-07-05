Animal Welfare seeks local artists for ‘Adopt an Artist Companion’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Animal Welfare Department is calling all local artists.

It’s for their “Adopt an Artist Companion” event happening in a few weeks.

Artists will be able to meet with one of the shelter’s adoptable pets and work with that animal’s paw prints to create a unique piece of art.

The one-of-a-kind pieces will then be put up alongside the pets as they search for their new, forever home.

Artists will also be able to sell their own artwork at the event, which runs July 22 to July 23 at the Eastside and Westside shelters.

For more information, contact Animal Welfare’s marketing manager, Desiree Cawley at 505-764-1164 or dcawley@cabq.gov.