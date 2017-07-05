Animal Welfare seeks local artists for ‘Adopt an Artist Companion’ event

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Animal Welfare Department is calling all local artists.

It’s for their “Adopt an Artist Companion” event happening in a few weeks.

Artists will be able to meet with one of the shelter’s adoptable pets and work with that animal’s paw prints to create a unique piece of art.

The one-of-a-kind pieces will then be put up alongside the pets as they search for their new, forever home.

Artists will also be able to sell their own artwork at the event, which runs July 22 to July 23 at the Eastside and Westside shelters.

For more information, contact Animal Welfare’s marketing manager, Desiree Cawley at 505-764-1164 or dcawley@cabq.gov.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s