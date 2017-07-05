Albuquerque Police arrest man accused of attacking teen in 2008

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say they have made an arrest in the 2008 attack of Brittani Marcell.

In 2008, Marcell, then 17, was attacked in her northwest Albuquerque home by a man with a shovel.

The teen was beaten almost to the point of death and was in a coma for a little over two weeks. When she woke up, she had no memory of the attack or the attacker.

Police had very little information or leads other than fingerprints left at the scene. Those were entered into a national crime database, but didn’t have any matches.

Now, police say they have arrested 33-year-old Justin Hansen in connection to the cold-case crime.

APD said Hansen is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.