ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some kids got to learn about what it is like for someone who reads Braille.

Kids gathered around Wednesday at the South Valley Library to learn a unique lesson.

Antonio Martinez, read a book about Louis Braille, the founder of the language.

He then taught the students a little bit about the language and how to read it.

Students also got to take part in different activities, including getting a feel for their name in Braille.