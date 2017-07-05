AFD reports number of illegal fireworks received on Fourth of July

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are now updated numbers on just how many people in Albuquerque reported illegal fireworks during Tuesday night’s celebration.

KRQE News 13 called the Albuquerque Fire Department at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning and as of that time AFD’s Dispatch Center says they received almost 2,000 tips via the 311 app and the city’s website.

AFD says this year’s process was efficient without the hotline and limited the amount of time spent on phones.

Officials say at the time, there were no fires to be concerned about.

