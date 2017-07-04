US: Family ties for travel ban based on immigration law

HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. government say the close family relationships allowed under the Trump administration’s travel ban are based on definitions outlined by immigration law.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the administration to partially restore the travel ban last week.

People from six majority-Muslim countries who want news visas will have to prove a close family relationship or a relationship with an entity such as a business in the U.S.

Those relationships include a parent, spouse, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling.

Hawaii filed an emergency motion asking a judge to clarify that the ban can’t be enforced against other relationships such as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A government filing Monday says the judge should deny Hawaii’s request or wait until a clarification request can be made to the Supreme Court.