US: Family ties for travel ban based on immigration law

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, people wave U.S. flags during a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in Los Angeles. Since Trump’s immigration enforcement order and travel ban, immigrants have been rushing to prepare applications to become Americans. Advocates in Los Angeles, Maryland and New York catering to diverse immigrant communities from Latin America, Asia and the Middle East all said they’ve been fielding a rising number of questions about how to become a U.S. citizen. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. government say the close family relationships allowed under the Trump administration’s travel ban are based on definitions outlined by immigration law.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the administration to partially restore the travel ban last week.

People from six majority-Muslim countries who want news visas will have to prove a close family relationship or a relationship with an entity such as a business in the U.S.

Those relationships include a parent, spouse, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling.

Hawaii filed an emergency motion asking a judge to clarify that the ban can’t be enforced against other relationships such as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A government filing Monday says the judge should deny Hawaii’s request or wait until a clarification request can be made to the Supreme Court.

Related Posts