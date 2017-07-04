Rio Rancho kicks off Fourth of July celebration with parade

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth of July celebrations kicked off Tuesday morning in Rio Rancho with the city’s annual parade.

Hundreds lined up down the streets to celebrate our nation’s birthday. There was also a bike decorating contest for kids riding decorated bikes in the parade. Categories were best decorated, most patriotic and most original.

The festivities continue in Rio Rancho throughout the day with flag football and fireworks. The fireworks display will kick off at the Loma Colorado Park at 9 p.m.