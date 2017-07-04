Repair company brings broken items back to life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For nearly 30 years, Joel Grieshaber has taken his passion for fixing things and uses old world craftsmanship to bring life back into items which may otherwise be discarded. He said by bringing these objects back from their total demise, he hopes to provide an alternative to people having a “throw-away” mentality.

It was 1988 when he opened the doors to his business ABQ Albuquerque Luggage and Zipper Repair on San Mateo. It’s only been in the last couple of years that it moved to its new home in Nob Hill. With the move, Grieshaber said there’s still a steady stream of regulars and new customers who not only bring broken suitcases, but items ranging from ski suits and in one case a body bag.

Using a variety of tools, Grieshaber is primarily at the helm of fixing the items day in and day out. He also credits being able to work with his hands and using classic tools like an awl for attaching fabricated things like a new leather strap for an old briefcase.

Grieshaber said he envisions the business continuing its successful path in Nob Hill, but you never can tell if an expansion is on the horizon.