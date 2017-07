ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Manzano High School standout pitcher Mitch Parker has decided to decommitt from playing at UNM and take his talents to the University of Tennessee. Parker broke the news late Monday night on twitter, and announced on Tuesday that he has committed to play at Tennessee.

Parker still has one more year at Manzano High School next year and is expected to be take high in next year’s MLB Draft.