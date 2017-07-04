Korean students on cross-country biking trip stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two college students from Korea are pedaling their way across the U.S. to bring awareness to a good cause, and they stopped in Albuquerque.

Joo-Young-Ha and Yong-Joo Jo are cycling over 3,500 miles from Los Angeles to New York.

They’re doing it for the Triple-A Project, which hopes to raise awareness for “comfort women” — the mostly Korean woman who were forced into Japanese military-run brothels during World War II.

The two travel 60 to 80 miles a day until they reach the Big Apple on September 3.