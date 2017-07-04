July 4th Morning Rush: Man accused of sexually assaulting girl released from jail

1. A man facing charges of sexual contact of a minor is no longer behind bars. Warning, the details are disturbing. Deputies say Luis Reyes lured a 6-year-old girl into his home off Fourth Street and Garduño drive to rape her. According to the criminal complaint, the girl was playing outside and riding her bike Saturday when Reyes invited her inside. She first said no, but then went in when he offered her candy. The victim’s parents say they had lived there for two months and did not know Reyes.

2. It’s going to be a sunny Fourth of July, but it will be hot across the state. Much of the south will reach the triple digits while the north will be in the upper 80s and 90s.

3. In just hours, thousands of people are expected to gather at Balloon Fiesta Park for this year’s Freedom Fourth celebration. The city is expecting a record crowd of 60,000 people. While organizers point to headliner Clint Black as a reason for the possible increase they’re also planning more food vendors and breweries. The events kick off at 3 p.m. The fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. is also set to be bigger and better than last year’s.

4. Many New Mexicans will be celebrating Independence Day by lighting fireworks and some, have already been firing off illegal ones. This year, reporting those illegal fireworks around the city will be different. Through Wednesday the city is now relying entirely on people either reporting on the 311 app or submitting a report online at fireworks.cabq.gov. They’re asking you do not call 911 which is reserved for emergencies.

5. The annual “Nathan’s Famous” hot dog eating contest is set for Tuesday. Joey chestnut has taken the title nine out of the last 10 years. Last year, he devoured 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes. On the women’s side, returning champion Miki Sudo will try to top her winning performance from last year of 38 and a half hot dogs.

The Morning’s Top Stories