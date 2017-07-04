John’s 4th of July Forecast

It’s going to be a sunny 4th of July, but it will be hot across the state. Much of the south will reach the triple digits while the north will be in the upper 80s and 90s. If you have any outdoor plans for the 4th, be sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and try to stay in the shade. Also be sure to put on the sunscreen!

Temperatures will pull back some for the rest of the week due to increased moisture across the state. This will give, especially central and western New Mexico, a better shot at picking up a few showers and storms heading into the weekend.