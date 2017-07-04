Isotopes win on 4th of July 2-0

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- It was a packed house for the Isotopes 4th of July game at Isotopes Park. 15,664 fans were in attendance to watch the Topes defeat the Sacramento River Cats 2-0. A lot of people were there for the fireworks after the game, but during the game there wasn’t much offensive fireworks going on.

Both starting pitchers were dominant in this game combining for 20 strikeouts. Isotopes starter Sam Howard was almost flawless through 8 full innings. His stat sheet finished with no runs on 3 hits and 10 strikeouts.

The game was scoreless through 7 and half innings, but finally in the 8th inning Tom Murphy would open it up with a homerun, his 2nd as an Isotopes this season.

Game 2 of this series will be on Wednesday at 7:05pm.