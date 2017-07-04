Fireworks safety tips to keep your holiday healthy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Department Chief David Downey explains the ins and outs of fireworks safety
Chief Downey offers tips for fireworks safety…among them: no fireworks in any park, and citizens are advised to report fireworks violations using the 311 app, 911 is to be reserved for emergencies.
Safety Tips:
- Always buy fireworks from a local vendor to ensure what you purchase is safe and legal.
- Look at the firework labels, CAUTION is legal is allowed within city limits, WARNING is Illegal.
- Fireworks should only be used on paved or barren areas and away from homes, vegetation and combustible materials.
- Have a water source available to put out any unintended fires such as a charged garden hose or two 5 gallon buckets.
- Keep children and pets away from the firework lighting area.
- Do not use homemade fireworks; they can lead to unpredictable explosion which can cause severe injuries or death.
For more information on fireworks safety, visit the Albuquerque Fire Department website.