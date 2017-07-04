Fireworks safety tips to keep your holiday healthy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Department Chief David Downey explains the ins and outs of fireworks safety

Chief Downey offers tips for fireworks safety…among them: no fireworks in any park, and citizens are advised to report fireworks violations using the 311 app, 911 is to be reserved for emergencies.

Safety Tips:

Always buy fireworks from a local vendor to ensure what you purchase is safe and legal.

Look at the firework labels, CAUTION is legal is allowed within city limits, WARNING is Illegal.

Fireworks should only be used on paved or barren areas and away from homes, vegetation and combustible materials.

Have a water source available to put out any unintended fires such as a charged garden hose or two 5 gallon buckets.

Keep children and pets away from the firework lighting area.

Do not use homemade fireworks; they can lead to unpredictable explosion which can cause severe injuries or death.

For more information on fireworks safety, visit the Albuquerque Fire Department website.