Cuevas and McMahon excited for All-Star Break

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Two Isotopes are excited about the All-Star Break, as both will be playing in All-Star games. Stand out prospect infielder, Ryan McMahon will be representing team USA at this year’s MLB Futures Game. The game is July 9th and will be shown on MLB Network.

Topes Skipper broke the big news to McMahon that he would be playing in the futures game, and G-Hill did it in a good way. “G-Hill called me into his office and was kind of pretending to be mad at me about not hustling or something like that, and then told me and I was just really excited to get the news and happy to be a part of it”, said Ryan McMahon.

Isotopes outfielder, Noel Cuevas will be a part of this year’s PCL Triple-A All-Star game. Cuevas has already played in an All-Star game back in 2013, but this will be his first at the tipple-a level and it’s a big deal. “It’s a great honor, the PCL all-star is a very difficult one to make. They do one team out of the whole two leagues, I mean that’s already about 16-18 teams. The roster is 25, so that’s already almost all of the spots, so it is a great honor”, said Noel Cuevas.

The PCL Triple-A All-Star game will be July 12th and will also be shown on MLB Network.