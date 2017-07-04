Fireworks spark blaze near Cuba

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are responding to a fire near Cuba that officials say originated as a fire call due to fireworks.
Sandoval County Fire Department Chief James Maxon said that crews from both Sandoval County and Cuba were responding to a brush fire. He said that the fire was about two miles east of Cuba on Highway 126.
Chief Maxon said that the fire had progressed since the initial call, fully engulfing two houses, and had jumped the highway moving into nearby trees.
KRQE News 13 will bring more information as it becomes available.
