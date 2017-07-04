Crews recover body from Rio Grande

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say a woman was killed Tuesday after a kayaking accident in the Rio Grande.

Officials say crews were dispatched just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

KRQE News 13 was told a family of seven was kayaking on the Rio Grande when a tree in the river caused a swirl in the water which caused the kayaks to capsize.

Officials say the life jacket of one of the kayakers got caught in the tree causing her to drown.

At this time, officials have not released the victim’s identity.

The six others are all safe, officials say. All of them were wearing life jackets.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.