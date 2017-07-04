City officials prepare for potential record-breaking crowd at Freedom Fourth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In just hours, 60,000 people are expected to be at Balloon Fiesta Park to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Officials say after they announced Clint Black as the headliner, the feedback from residents was overwhelming and that’s why they’re expecting a record amount of people. But getting a big name like that took some work.

“It takes a lot of negotiation we go back and forth but it’s something we really wanted to do and the mayor wanted to do so we were able to make it happen,” said Eric Werner, Events and Operations Manager.

Officials say this year’s Freedom Fourth celebration is going to be one for the books. Not only are they expecting nearly 5,000 to 10,000 more people than last year, they say there will be more food vendors and breweries for people to enjoy.

There will be 20 local breweries inside the Microbrew Garden. That’s up by six from last year.

That’s not the only thing that’s going to be bigger. While officials are remaining tight lipped about those details, they say the firework show that kicks off at 9:15 p.m. is going to be bigger and better than last year’s.

“We are adding a few new twist. I don’t want to give too much away but it will be a nice pleasant experience for anybody who comes out,” said Werner.

The festivities for the annual Freedom Fourth celebration kicks off at 3 p.m.

Officials recommend using the park and ride. Those are only $1 for adults and are free for kids nine and under.

But if you wish to drive, parking will be $10. There’s also a bike valet behind the Balloon Museum.

Freedom Fourth is a free event. Officials say they’re able to offer this and other summer events for free thanks to the money they make from parking.

