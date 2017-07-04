Chris’ Fourth of July Evening Forecast

It is going to be a warm evening for the Firework displays across the state. Most areas will be dry, but a few storms are moving across portions of eastern New Mexico. Tucumcari, Clovis, Portales, Roswell and portions of Lea County will see the best shot at storms between 5-8pm this evening.

These storms will taper off after sunset and either fizzle out or push into Texas later tonight. Central and western New Mexico will be drier and warmer tonight. Albuquerque and Santa Fe are looking at a few clouds this evening with warm evening temps for your outdoor 4th of July plans tonight.

Canyon winds will pick up tonight in Albuquerque. Wind gusts could reach gusts of 40 mph with the strongest winds be felt at the mouth of the canyon and on the east side of Albuquerque. The winds will pick up around 10pm this evening and last into the early morning hours of Wednesday. These winds will help push moisture back into central and western New Mexico. This will help fuel additional storms west of the central mountain chain for the middle and latter portion of the week.

While no one day will be a washout, it does look like we will see better chances for scattered storms to close out the week and heading into this Saturday and Sunday.