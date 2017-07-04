Carlsbad tops previous firework celebrations

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)- A city in Southeast New Mexico is hosting their biggest firework display to date.

Seeing a real life pirate ship, enjoying the river and barbecue are just a few of the things that make up the Fourth of July in Carlsbad.

“This year we were able to purchase more fireworks. We have more fireworks to go up into the air, a bigger display,” said Chief Lopez with Carlsbad Fire.

The city of Carlsbad spent $57,000 on fireworks alone this year, but it also received donations from citizens and private donors.

This year’s display will feature about 3,000 charges in a half-hour event synchronized to music.

“Of course, yes it’s going to get packed but it’s going to be worth it for the awesome fireworks,” said Carlsbad visitor.

The city is expecting over 40,000 people in attendance this evening.

“You’ve got to get here early. Get here between 5 and 6 in order to get a good spot a lot of people camp out or have someone wait out here to get them a spot. It’s something everybody kind of fights for. I got here at 6, I was a late person this morning,” said Stacey Slade, Carlsbad resident.

The Pecos River is seeing one of its busiest days of the year and there are all sorts of activities for kids and parents to partake in.

“We’ve been out here since six this morning. Setting up and everything wasn’t that bad this morning but now it’s getting packed,” said Santana Jr., Carlsbad resident.

“I’m very excited, every year we try to one up ourselves and challenge ourselves that’s the whole deal,” said Chief Lopez.

Come on down to the Carlsbad Beach area, bring your families and see the firework show that starts at dusk, around 9 p.m. and it’s free and open to the public.

Tuesday morning the city kicked off the festivities with a mile long Independence Day parade which was followed by the celebration at the beach.