Burnout to increase smoke from southern New Mexico wildfire

SOCORRO, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say operations to burn vegetation in advance of a southern New Mexico wildfire will cause a significant increase in smoke.

The fire is burning on state and federal land about 30 miles south of Socorro.

It has burned 10.1 square miles (26.2 sq. kilometers) since being sparked by lightning on June 26 and officials say the planned burnout Tuesday of 2 square miles would help firefighters contain the fire in area of safe access for firefighters.

Approximately 250 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the fire.

The fire was contained around 40 percent of its perimeter as of Tuesday.