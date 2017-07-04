Animal Welfare puts focus on protecting pets from fireworks-induced stress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fun of Independence Day festivities is lost on animals who suffer from the stress caused by fireworks.

Animal Welfare of New Mexico offers tips for protecting pets this holiday, including keeping the pet inside during fireworks. July 5th is the day with the highest number of animal intakes for shelters across the country, and simple measures can help prevent potentially lethal consequences.

Leave your pets at home and indoors. The noise of the fireworks for most pets could cause anxiety, fear and a desire to flee. Keep pets in a lit, cool, calm closed room with familiar sounds and chew toys that will help to distract and make the animal feel safe. Identification tags and microchips are a must in case the pet escapes. This will help to reunite the pets and the owners quickly and effectively. Please make sure information on tags and microchips are updated. If the pet gets especially stressed, ask your vet for help to calm your pet down.

For more information on how to protect your pet, or to locate missing pets, visit the Animal Welfare website.