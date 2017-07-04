1 killed after deputy-involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in the South Valley.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says it started a little after 1 a.m. near Arenal and Coors at a car wash. They say when deputies ran the drivers plates, the car came back as stolen. That’s when they say the driver took off.

Deputies caught up to the car near the intersection of Secret Valley and Arenal, but BCSO is not calling the incident a pursuit. The suspect then fled on foot into a neighborhood.

Deputies say the 30-year-old man had a gun. At some point shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

Right now two deputies are on administrative leave.

This is a very active scene and investigators are still combing through the area.

Drivers taking Arenal won’t be affected, it’s just Desert Morning and Secret Valley that are closed off in this neighborhood right now.

At this point, it’s unclear if one or both deputies fired their weapon, if the suspect was able to fire a shot or how many shots were fired.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.