Yard debris and abandoned pet waste negatively affects the Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Common mistakes people make at home, or while out in nature, are having a serious impact on Albuquerque’s drinking water.

Storm water pollution is the leading cause of contamination of the Rio Grande. The pollution is caused by people incorrectly disposing yard waste, automotive fluids, household cleaners, and pet waste. which can all be washed into the gutter during monsoon rainstorms and flow into the nearest storm drain.

The Mid-Rio Grande Storm Water Quality Team shares tips for protecting the Rio Grande during the monsoon season and year-round, which include proper composting (contact the City for details) and proper disposal of pet waste.

For more information on protecting the River, the water supply…or how to dispose of waste properly, visit the Storm Water Quality Team’s website.