Vandal trashes community pool, leaves behind car keys and wallet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A community pool that 50 homes share was shut down for days, as they worked to clean up the damage left behind by vandals.

The Los Trechos neighborhood, near Montgomery and Louisiana Boulevards, had every piece of pool furniture thrown into the pool. Neighbors tell KRQE News 13 there was also broken glass bottles left behind.

This is not the first time this pool has been the target of vandals.

“I had been told before I moved in that it sometimes gets vandalized,” said Lisa Petrakos, who lives in the neighborhood.

However, this time the suspect left behind a book, a wallet, car keys and a car. Now, neighbors believe they know who is responsible.

KRQE News 13 is not naming the suspect, because he has not been formally charged with a crime. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating this case.

“In this case, the homeowners took it upon themselves to take pictures and now we’re aware of it. With the pool vandalism, if we do arrest this individual we can bring this to the judge and show this is what he specifically did,” said Officer Simon Drobik, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Now, the pool is reopen and the neighborhood’s homeowners association is trying to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The HOA delivered letters to every home:

“Please watch for people that don’t belong in the neighborhood. If you see or hear someone doing damage please report them to a board member or to the police,” said Petrakos, as she read the letter aloud.

Neighbors are happy the damage wasn’t worse, but hope they don’t have to deal with a situation like this ever again.