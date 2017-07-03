Town of Bernalillo preps for July 4th super soaker event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Independence Day event in Bernalillo will be a wet one, thanks to local fire trucks on hand to drench attendees.

The Town of Bernalillo’s 7th Annual Splash & Bash will feature water slides, water balloons, and free hot dogs. The Fire Department will also be on hand to spray the crowd with a fire hose. The event is free and open to the public, but all proceeds collected from donations will go toward the Town of Bernalillo’s Annual School Supply Drive, and their Annual Coat’s for Kid’s Drive.

WHEN: July 4th

TIME: 1:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Town of Bernalillo website.