Suspect pushes Albuquerque teen into street, steals bike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen said someone pushed him off a bike onto a busy street, and then stole the bike.

Seven Ovitt, 13, said he was riding a bike to his friend’s house Friday around noon.

He was riding on the sidewalk, heading south along Rio Grande near Mountain.

“It was super busy that afternoon because one of the roads was closed,” Ovitt said.

He said he noticed someone walking by and before he could react, the man said, “Get off,” and his hands came toward him.

“The next thing I know, he like threw me into the street.”

The suspect rode off with the bicycle, leaving Ovitt in the street, where a driver barely missed him.

“She almost hit me and then she just yelled out her window, ‘sorry,’ and drove off,” he said.

“Obviously, as a parent, I was horrified because of an adult putting their hands on my child,” said Abby Long, Ovitt’s mother.

She reported it to police and spread the word in her nearby neighborhood.

“I still feel safe, but I want my kids to take some extra precautions and be really aware of their surroundings,” she said.

They’re not sure who the suspect is.

“I didn’t get that good of a description of him, but I saw that he had blue jeans, a gray jacket, work boots and he was probably Hispanic because I saw his hands,” Ovitt said.

Now, he feels bad because the stolen bike wasn’t his to begin with.

“It was my little brother’s, and I was just using it because a skateboard’s not the fastest way of transportation.”

He doesn’t have a picture of the bike he borrowed from his 7-year-old brother, but says it’s a dark blue kid’s bike, possibly a Huffy, with a sticker that says “Bikeworks” on it.

“I’m hoping we get it back so that my little brother can have it back.”

The family says Ovitt surprisingly wasn’t hurt after falling into the street.

He managed to get out of the way of traffic without even a bruise, his mom said.