Stolen car pulled from sink hole in Rio Rancho, suspect sought

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are searching for a suspect after crews pulled a stolen car from a sink hole Monday.

According to police, officers were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to the area of Riverside Dr. and Blackhawk Dr. Police say the driver of the vehicle went to a fire station in the area to report that her vehicle was in a sink hole. The woman appeared to be in good health and left the scene, police say.

When the vehicle was pulled from the sink hole, police learned that it was reported stolen. Inside there was stolen mail and drug paraphernalia.

At this time crews are working to repair the sink hole. They are asking people to avoid the area as crew work to repair the water main break.

Police say the suspect is currently unknown but they are working several leads.

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.