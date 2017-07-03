State veterans agency takes over management of memorial

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (AP) – Management of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in northern New Mexico is being transferred from the State Parks Division to the state Department of Veterans Services.

Officials are gathering at the memorial near Angel Fire on Monday for a ceremony to mark the transition. Veterans and their families were also invited.

A bill was passed during the recent legislative session based on an agreement among Gov. Susana Martinez’s office and the two state agencies to pave the way for the change.

The State Parks Division has owned and managed the memorial since 2005, but supporters say the premise is that the memorial isn’t a park but rather a sacred place of reflection.

The Veterans’ Services Department plans to construct a federally supported national veterans’ cemetery adjacent to the memorial in the coming years.