COCHITI, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is expected to continue at Cochiti Lake where officials say they’re looking for a man who’s believed to have drowned.

State police says its dive team was called in to assist with the search after a 34-year-old Albuquerque man went missing in the water. They first got the call Saturday evening and crews began using divers and sonar to look for the victim.

Divers are expected to be back in the water Monday.