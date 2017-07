RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has hired a new police chief.

Stewart Steele comes from the Chickasha Police Department in Oklahoma. He will start on August 7 with a salary of nearly $115,000.

He replaces Chief Michael Geier who retired in February. His salary was $123,000.

Rio Rancho recieved more than 40 applications from 21 states.

Steele has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.