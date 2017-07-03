Off-duty Roswell firefighter helps pull man from burning truck

By Published:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An off-duty Roswell firefighter was in the right place at the right time and was able to pull a man from a burning truck.

Carlos Garcia was at his father’s auto-body shop Friday when he heard a loud noise and went outside to find a furniture delivery truck that had been hit by a pickup truck and was on fire.

The truck had flipped and two men inside were trapped.

Garcia and another man were able to free the men safely.

Unfortunately, the driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Sean Michael Murphy of Roswell, died at the scene.

Garcia has been with the Roswell Fire Department for a year and a half.

