New initiative aims to curb suspensions in Albuquerque middle schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new experiment will soon take place in some Albuquerque middle schools in an effort to curb suspensions.

Statistics show that minority students, specifically Hispanics and special education students, are more likely to be suspended, and often it’s for disruptive behavior.

Now, the Restorative Justice Initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, will be launching at 12 local middle schools.

It aims to find alternatives to suspension and additional support for students who get into trouble so their school work doesn’t suffer.

The schools taking part for the 2018-2019 school year are Jefferson, Kennedy, George Sanchez, Truman, Ernie Pyle and Taylor.

The year after that, Grant, Hayes, Jackson, Polk, Washington and Tony Hillerman middle schools will take part.