New Games at Dave and Busters

Dave & Busters, Albuquerque’s premier destination for food and fun- has welcomed three new games to their ever-growing line-up of entertainment.

“Spiderman: Homecoming” puts players in the webbed crusader’s suit, traversing buildings and high-rises in an easy, first-person action adventure.

Crossy Roads fans will enjoy Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean”, released in concert with the final chapter in the multi-billion dollar franchise. Play as your favorite characters from the movies in the popular Crossy Roads platform.

Lastly, fans of the AMC hit series, “The Walking Dead” will enjoy getting behind the crossbow of this first-person shooter designed for older gamers.

